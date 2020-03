890 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The health department reports 22 deaths across the Commonwealth.

112 people have been hospitalized and a total of 10,609 have been tested.

Roanoke City has its first reported case with one confirmed. There is one new case in Wythe County as well.

Franklin County now has five cases, which is up from one case reported Saturday.