VDH: COVID-19 test backlog results being released; governor will speak at 2 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 51,738 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning.

2.376 of the cases are reported as "probable."

The total number is up from 51,251 cases reported Monday, a 487-case increase.

VDH reported Tuesday a 13,000-test backlog, information from which will be slowly added to current data over the next couple days, resulting in an influx of results.

There are 1,496 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,477 Monday, and 5,203 people have been hospitalized. 388,480 tests have been conducted, with an 8.9% positivity rate over the last week.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase Two underway

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Governor Northam will hold a briefing Tuesday to update the commonwealth on the outbreak. The briefing will be held at 11 a.m. instead of the usual 2 p.m.

WDBJ7 will air the news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.