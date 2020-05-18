VDH COVID-19 testing in Rockbridge County

The Virginia Department of Health has started wider COVID-19 testing in Rockbridge County.

They started Monday with a drive-through testing center in front of the Raphine firehouse.

“We’ve built both state lab capacity, commercial testing capacity," said Dr. Laura Kornegay, Central Shenandoah Health District Director. "We’re able to bring it all together and now have the availability to do more widespread testing.”

A regular but not overwhelming stream of people came through.

There were no preconditions. If you wanted a test, you filled out the paperwork and moved on. No charge.

“I think still our priority, where we’re going to have the greatest yields is if people have been sick or if they have had exposure to COVID, you know those are going to be our target priorities," Kornegay said. "But you’re exactly right, that anybody who comes in regardless of symptoms is going to be tested.”

“I’m asymptomatic, perfectly fine, but I wanted to get tested" said Julie Fox. "And I got an alert on my phone today that they were testing here.”

She came in contact with someone who has tested positive, but was happy to see the testing was open to all.

“They didn’t even ask if I’d been exposed," Fox said. "They just said come and get the test. So that’s fantastic. I mean, it’s the peace of mind and it’s what we should all be doing.”

“Our goal during the month of May is to increase testing to approximately 10 percent of the population of Virginia," Kornegay explained. "So for Central Shenandoah Health District, that would be approximately 3,000 or so tests.”

They hope this will give them better data to understand how widespread the virus is, and so make better decisions about reopening.

“And I’m happy to see it. It’s a relief," Fox said. "It makes me more optimistic about the future.”

There will be four more testing efforts in Rockbridge.

