VDH announces first presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Giles County

The Virginia Department of Health's New River Health District confirmed two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus cases Sunday.

According to a statement from VDH, both patients are residents of Giles County and self-isolating at home. Staff members with the health department are gathering details to identify others who have had contact with the two people, judge their risk of potential exposure and give out proper information to protect the public in the community.

