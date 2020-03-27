VDH announces second Roanoke Co. COVID-19 case amid early confusion about its location

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Roanoke County.

This comes after the department mistakenly linked the newest Roanoke County case to the City Friday morning.

Data from very positive case goes through several levels: from the local health departments to the state to the CDC and somewhere along the way, the Department of Health says, a mistake in entry was made.

“It’s reported to the health department, then we enter it into a database, that database entry at our level then goes to the state level, they certify our work, then it goes up to the CDC, so sometimes there’s a lag and there could be errors,” said Molly O’Dell, the Director of the Communicable Disease Response Team for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

According to VDH, that confirmed positive case of COVID-19 was actually in Roanoke County – the County’s second case and the third in the Alleghany Health District.

The Alleghany Health District’s three confirmed cases are a female in her 80s in Botetourt County, and 2 females in Roanoke County: one in her 20s and one in her 60s.

“The three cases we have, we understand – we have a working knowledge of how those cases got transmitted,” said O'Dell.

According to VDH, this latest patient in Roanoke County is quarantined at home and doing well.

