VDH confirms eight presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Henry County

The Virginia Department of Health has raised the number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases to eight for Henry County.

According to updates from the West Piedmont Health District, a man in his 70s with known exposure to COVID-19 developed typical symptoms on April 4, 2020. He has been hospitalized. Close contacts have been identified and quarantined.

A woman in her 70s with no known exposure developed typical COVID-19 symptoms around March 4, 2020. She is isolated at home. Her close contacts have been identified.

The last patient is a man in his 70s with no known exposure, developing symptoms on April 1, 2020. He is isolated at home and close contacts have been identified.

No further details have been released.

