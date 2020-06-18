Advertisement

Phase 3 guidelines outlined, won’t start until at least next week in VA

Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Illinois. Health officials announced 546 new cases and 87 additional deaths. (MGN Image)
Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Illinois. Health officials announced 546 new cases and 87 additional deaths. (MGN Image) (KWQC)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Governor Northam outlined in his Thursday briefing what Phase 3 of reopening the state’s economy will look like, but he says the earliest that will happen is Friday, June 26. You can see Northam’s briefing; watch it from his Facebook page.

“Our Phase Three guidelines will help Virginia families and businesses plan for what the next stage of easing public health restrictions will look like in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “While we may not have the same spike in infections that many states are seeing right now, Virginians need to remain cautious and do the things that we know reduce transmission: wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and stay home if you are high-risk or experience COVID-19 symptoms. This virus is still with us, and we must continue to adapt our lives around it and ensure we are keeping our vulnerable communities safe.”

In Phase Three, Northam said the Commonwealth will maintain a Safer at Home strategy with continued recommendations for social distancing and teleworking, and the requirement that individuals wear face coverings in indoor public settings. The maximum number of people allowed in social gatherings will increase from 50 to 250 people. All businesses should continue to follow physical distancing guidelines, frequently clean and sanitize high contact surfaces, and keep enhanced workplace safety measures in place, said Northam. 

Restaurant and beverage establishments are required to maintain six feet of distance between tables, fitness centers may open indoor areas at 75 percent occupancy, and recreation and entertainment venues at may operate at 50 percent occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 people. Swimming pools may also expand operations to free swim in addition to indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction. Overnight summer camps will remain closed in Phase Three.

Phase Three guidelines for specific sectors can be found here.

View the slides from Thursday’s presentation here.

Northam said Latino Virginians make up 45.3 percent of the cases for which Virginia has demographic data, and 35 percent of hospitalizations, even though Hispanic and Latino people make up about 10 percent of the Commonwealth’s population.

As many states are experiencing a surge in new infections, Virginia’s case counts continue to trend downward. Virginia’s hospital bed capacity remains stable, the percentage of people hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test is trending downward, no hospitals are reporting PPE shortages, and the percent of positive tests continues to decline as testing increases, according to Northam.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 56,238 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning.

That's up from 55,775 cases reported Wednesday, a 463-case increase. 2,469 of the cases are reported as "probable."

There are 1,586 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,583 reported Wednesday, and 5,744 people have been hospitalized. 499,599 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Latest News

Health

Two Bedford PD officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two officers with the Town of Bedford Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

55,775 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, VDH reports

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list.

Health

New River Valley gives update on COVID-19 testing

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Community-wide testing has now moved to only once a week in the New River Valley as the health district has shifted its role in the pandemic.

Health

Amherst County considers ambulance fee increase

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They have a public hearing on the matter Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Latest News

Health

Governor says no Phase 3 this week

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
|
By Staff
He said he will have more information, however, at his Thursday briefing about what Phase 3 will look like.

Health

Southwest Virginia Red Cross director shares need and new incentive for blood donations

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:59 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
For a limited time, after you donate blood, a sample will be tested to see if you have COVID-19 antibodies.

Health

Galax nursing home accounts for nearly half of city's positive cases

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT
|
By Leanna Scachetti
A spokesperson for Galax Health and Rehab confirmed the facility has had 21 patient deaths due to COVID-19.

Health

"There's a real possibility we don't go to Phase 3, we go back to Phase 1"; COVID-19 cases could halt progress in Henry County and Martinsville

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Davis
Monday, Henry County reported 202 cases and Martinsville reported 54, continuing the recent spike in cases that could lead to the area staying in Phase 2 of reopening.

Health

WV church COVID-19 cases rise to 34

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Most patients are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, while some are asymptomatic

Health

Carilion loosens patient visitor policy

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Staff
Starting Tuesday, patients undergoing outpatient operations are allowed to have one visitor each.