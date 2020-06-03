VDH does COVID testing in Buena Vista

Free COVID-19 testing was done in Buena Vista Wednesday.

WDBJ7 photo

The Virginia Department of Health has been doing the testing more generally at drive-through stations like this one, welcoming people to take the test with no preconditions.

"We're trying to provide testing to individuals who might not have access to a test, who might be underinsured or uninsured," said Laura Lee Wight of the Virginia Department of Health. "So we're trying to make sure that all individuals who want a test can get a test. And it's also going to help us with our overall data."

This was the third free testing done in Rockbridge County by the health department.

