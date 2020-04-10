VDH explains how to properly wear masks

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending people wear masks when having to go out in public spaces.

Now that more and more people are wearing masks and even gloves, the Virginia Department of Health wants to make sure everyone knows how to properly wear their masks.

Sandy McBride with the Virginia Department of Health's Roanoke/Alleghany Health District says masks are not to protect the person wearing them, but to protect the public. Cloth masks should be washed every day if you wear them out and N95 masks should be saved for health care providers and first reponders.

"Not touch the front with their hands,because they can contaminate it that way, wear it one time, not wear it under their chin if you're wearing it under your chin or on top of your head, then you are contaminating your face with whatever particles are on that mask," said McBride.

She said wearing gloves in public doesn't do anything but probably contaminate things more. Washing your hands is the only thing that effectively works.

