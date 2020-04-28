VDH launches "COVID-19 & You" webpage tool

The Virginia Department of Health has added a new toolbar to its COVID-19 webpage that offers a more interactive and personalized experience.

The COVID-19 & You toolbar features a list of topics based on what people search for the most, such as testing and who is considered high risk.

“This COVID-19 & You tool serves to answer questions for the public regarding health concerns and issues by providing interactive experiences,” said Suresh Soundararajan, VDH chief information officer. “The intent is to make the user experience better and more targeted for people looking for information regarding COVID-19.”

The new tool makes finding specific information quick and easy, and the layout is simple. Topic links go to pages with more graphics and photos, as well as larger text in short blocks. Some links may take users to other sites, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The platform uses software from declared data company Jebbit, and information is reviewed for accuracy and readability by VDH experts.

“Covid-19 & You allows the public an innovative way of accessing information by customizing the experience through channels,” Soundararajan said. “It addresses frequently asked questions regarding health concerns and issues. It offers an interactive way to disseminate information and create transparency and awareness for the public.”

VDH’s website team started working on the project April 8.

“We will add additional experiences and edit the current experiences based on the analytics on these pages. Ideally, we could create user experiences for any health information VDH wants our citizens to know about,” Soundararajan said.

