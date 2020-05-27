40,249 cases of COVID-19 in VA; no governor briefing Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 40,249 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That's up from 39,342 reported Tuesday.

VDH is reporting 1,973 of the cases as "probable."

The number is a 907-case increase from Tuesday to Wednesday. Increased testing options led to a spike in new-case numbers.

There are 1,281 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, up from 1,236 Tuesday, and 4,385 people have been hospitalized. 308,153 tests have been done. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Northam is reducing his briefings from Monday-Wednesday-Friday to each Tuesday and Thursday, so there will be no Wednesday afternoon briefing.

