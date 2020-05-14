VDH reporting 27,813 total COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 27,813 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That's up from 26,746 reported Wednesday.

The number marks a 1,067-case increase from Wednesday to Thursday, higher than the 946-case increase from Tuesday to Wednesday.

There are 955 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Thursday, up from 927 Wednesday, and 3,592 people have been hospitalized. 185,551 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who didn't have to go out.

