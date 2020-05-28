VDH reports 41,401 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday; governor will speak at 2

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 41,401 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That's up from 40,249 reported Wednesday.

VDH is reporting 2,008 of the cases as "probable."

The number is a 1,152-case increase from Wednesday to Thursday.

There are 1,338 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Thursday, up from 1,281 Wednesday, and 4,442 people have been hospitalized. 319,600 tests have been done. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Click here to see all the breakdowns.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase One underway

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who didn't have to go out.

Northam will hold another briefing Thursday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.