VDH reports 12,970 cases of coronavirus, 448 deaths in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 12,970 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning. That's up from 12,366 cases reported Saturday.

The number marks a 604-case increase from Saturday to Sunday, lower than than the 772-case increase from Friday to Saturday, which was a higher new-case number than the day before. Governor Northam and health officials say there needs to be a 14-day period of steady new-case declines before social distance and business-reopening protocols should be eased.

There are 448 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up 12 from Saturday, and 2,014 people have been hospitalized. 76,118 people have been tested.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

