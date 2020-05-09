VDH reports 23,196 coronavirus cases, 827 deaths in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 23,196 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning. That's up from 22,342 reported Friday.

1,110 of Saturday's cases are listed as "probable."

There are 827 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 812 reported Friday, and 3,164 people have been hospitalized. 136,039 people have been tested.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

