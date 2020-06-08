VDH reports 51,251 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 51,251 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning.

50,681 cases were reported Sunday; the new number is a 570-case increase.

2,372 of the cases are reported as probable.

There are 1,477 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up five from Sunday, and 5,143 people have been hospitalized. 381,220 tests have been conducted, with a 10% positive rate over the last week.

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase Two underway

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.