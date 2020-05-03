VDH reports 660 coronavirus-related deaths out of 18,671 cases

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 18,671 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning. That's up from 17,731 reported Saturday.

The number marks an increase of 940 cases from Saturday to Sunday, higher than the 830-case increase from Thursday to Friday. Governor Northam and health officials say there needs to be a 14-day period of steady new-case declines before social distance and business-reopening protocols should be eased.

Northam plans to address plans for non-essential businesses at his Monday afternoon briefing. As of now, his order for such businesses to be closed ends Friday.

There are 660 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 616 reported Saturday, and 2,627 people have been hospitalized. 119,065 people have been tested.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

