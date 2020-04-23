VDH reports 10,998 COVID-19 cases, 372 deaths Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 10,998 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That's up from 10,266 reported Wednesday.

There are 372 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Thursday, up from 349 Wednesday, and 1,753 people have been hospitalized. 64,518 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Beginning this week, VDH is reporting some new breakdowns, including cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities at the locality level, plus cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities by demographics at the district level, as well as rates per 100,000 population.

Click here to see all the breakdowns.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who didn't have to go out.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.