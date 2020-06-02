VDH reports 46,239 cases as of Tuesday; governor to speak at 2

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 46,239 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning.

2,170 of the cases are reported as "probable."

The total number is up from 45,398 cases reported Monday, an 841-case increase.

There are 1,407 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,392 Monday, and 4,770 people have been hospitalized. 369,308 tests have been conducted.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Northam will hold another briefing Tuesday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

