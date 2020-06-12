VDH reports 53,211 COVID-19 cases as of Friday; testing numbers increase due to backlog

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 53,211 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning.

2,358 of the cases are reported as "probable."

The total number is up from 52,647 cases reported Thursday, a 564-case increase.

There are 1,534 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,520 Thursday, and 5,445 people have been hospitalized. 448,172 PCR tests have been conducted.

Friday's sharp increase in testing numbers is due to a backlog of PCR tests conducted in Virginia that the VDH reported earlier in the week. The department says Friday's data includes roughly 43,000 tests.

According to VDH, two laboratories had been providing test results via fax, which had to be entered manually by VDH staff, but began electronic reporting this week. VDH staff had prioritized positive test results, which means Friday's data largely includes negative tests.

The VDH says, "Positive test results from these labs were hand entered into the system when they were received to support follow-up by public health staff. The addition of these negative tests will result in a decrease in the percent of positive PCR tests. One lab had roughly 18,000 results and the other had around 13,500 results. The remainder of the figure reflects regular daily reporting."

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Tuesday, Governor Northam announced his plans for reopening K-12 institutions in the fall.

Governor says school will be back in session this fall with guidelines

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase Two underway

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.