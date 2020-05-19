VDH reports 32,145 total COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 32,145 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That's up from 31,140 reported Monday.

VDH is reporting 1,606 of the cases as "probable."

There are 1,041 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, up from 1,014 Monday, and 3,904 people have been hospitalized. 224,991 total tests have been conducted. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

