VDH reports 32,908 total cases as of Wednesday; governor to speak at 2

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 32,908 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That's up from 32,145 reported Tuesday.

VDH is reporting 1,661 of the cases as "probable."

There are 1,074 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, up from 1,041 Tuesday, and 3,979 people have been hospitalized. 235,199 total tests have been conducted. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who didn't have to go out.

Northam will hold another briefing Wednesday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference

