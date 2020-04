VDH reports more than 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 8,053 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning.

There are 258 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, and 1,296 people have been hospitalized. 51,931 people have been tested.

More than 577,000 people have recovered from the virus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

