VDH reports 28,672 COVID-19 cases as Phase One gets underway

With Phase One of Virginia's reopening underway, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 28,672 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That's up from 27,813 reported Thursday. 1,379 of the cases are considered "probable."

The number marks an 859-case increase from Thursday to Friday.

Governor Northam will hold a briefing Friday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

There are 977 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Friday, up from 955 Thursday, and 3,657 people have been hospitalized. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

