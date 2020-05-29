VDH reports 42,533 cases of COVID-19 as face mask mandate begins

As Virginia's face mask mandate gets underway, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 42,533 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That's up from 41,401 reported Thursday.

VDH is reporting 2,056 of the cases as "probable."

The overall number is a 1,132-case increase from Thursday to Friday.

There are 1,358 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Friday, up from 1,338 Thursday, and 4,529 people have been hospitalized. 296,321 tests have been done, with a 13.4% positive rate over the last week.

VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Click here to see all the breakdowns.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

