VDH to begin grouping COVID-19 tests performed by zip code Saturday

A total of 37,362 COVID-19 testing encounter results will be dispersed based on more specific zip code parameters beginning Saturday, adding a more clear look into community numbers.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, "because VDH often receives laboratory reports with incomplete information, those results were included in the statewide total, but were listed as missing geographic data and, as a result, did not appear in local health district counts."

Results will be reported on a tiered basis depending on available zip code information reported to the Virginia Department of Health: "If a test record is missing a patient address ZIP Code, the ordering provider’s ZIP Code will be used. If neither ZIP Code for the patient or ordering provider is available, the testing laboratory’s ZIP Code will be used."

This move will add a new number of testing encounters to the current totals for many of our hometowns. The full list can be found below:

-Alexandria by 699

-Alleghany by 1,309

-Arlington by 187

-Central Shenandoah by 334

-Central Virginia by 119

-Chesapeake by 1,213

-Chesterfield by 393

-Chickahominy by 194

-Crater by 892

-Cumberland Plateauby 208

-Eastern Shore by 312

-Fairfax by 3,072

-Hampton by 829

-Henrico by 622

-Lenowisco by 234

-Lord Fairfax by 6,414

-Loudoun by 1,234

-Mount Rogers by 197

-New River by 618

-Norfolk by 2,536

-Peninsula by 1,435

-Piedmont by 106

-Pittsylvania-Danville by 33

-Portsmouth by 165

-Prince William by 933

-Rappahannock by 296

-Rappahannock Rapidan by 454

-Richmond by 3,541

-Roanoke by 6,453

-Southside by 212

-Thomas Jefferson by 573

-Three Rivers by 444

-Virginia Beach by 187

-West Piedmont by 330

-Western Tidewater by 584

This does not impact case data.

More on the state's response to the coronavirus can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/.

