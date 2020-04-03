VDH's Molly O'Dell says many COVID-19 cases are coming from funerals and traveling

The Virginia Department of Health says there are 38 cases of COVID-19 in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Friday, director Molly O'Dell said most of the cases are connected to gatherings at funerals and traveling. She said most of the patients are self-isolating and home, and not in the hospital.

The health department says because of a shortage of tests, its efforts focus on testing symptomatic healthcare workers, EMS workers, and other first responders.

"We're calling the transmission of SARS COV-2, a sustained community transmission, and the definition of that is basically, when there's greater than 5 cases, not including family members, acquired in the community," Molly O'Dell, Director of Communicable Disease Control for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said.

O'Dell says this community transmission means it is crucial everybody continues to practice social distancing.

