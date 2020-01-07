VDOT Operations Center busy on snowy winter day

The Virginia Department of Transportation's Operations Center in Salem is seeing lots of activity Tuesday in the midst of a snowy winter storm.

Crashes have been reported on highways and surface streets throughout southwest Virginia, and in many cases, drivers report having lost control on slick roads.

VDOT crews are monitoring more than 150 cameras at a time, using what they're seeing plus info from state police to update the traffic website.

Extra shifts were brought in for Tuesday's weather-related traffic.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.