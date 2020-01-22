VDOT begins work to realign Campbell County road

A popular shortcut in Campbell County is getting a makeover.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is reconstructing part of Lynbrook Road. Work is underway to build a new bridge and prepare the foundation for a new roadbed.

Eventually, Lynbrook Road will be moved to a new alignment that will connect directly with Waterlick Road. When the new road is finished, drivers will no longer have to make turns onto Lawyers Road to continue on Lynbrook and Waterlick.

VDOT expects the project to improve safety on an important corridor that connects two major highways.

"That road is a major collector between Routes 29 and 460, so there's a lot of traffic on the roadway," said Paula Jones, public relations manager for VDOT's Lynchburg District. "Sections of the road will be wider, so it will be a little bit easier to navigate as well."

Jones said the entire project to reconstruct Lynbrook Road will cost $11.5 million and should be complete by September 2021.

