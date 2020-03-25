VDOT displays message of safety during coronavirus outbreak

A new message is flashing for drivers across the commonwealth to encourage safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will use its on-road signage to “Stay Safe. Stop the spread. Stay at home.”

“All of us are accountable to change our behaviors and stop the spread of this virus,” Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine said. “We are focused on sharing critical information with those on the road during this health crisis.”

The COVID-19 messages will be posted around the state for the coming weeks.

VDOT is closely monitoring the virus impacts and taking action to minimize risks to agency employees and Virginia travelers.

This includes encouraging employees to telework, banning out-of-state work and banning non-essential in-state work travel.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

