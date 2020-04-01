VDOT employee in Lynchburg District diagnosed with COVID-19

An employee of the Virginia Department of Transportation in the Lynchburg District has tested positive for coronavirus.

That's according to VDOT, which says the employee is not at work, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

VDOT says employees working with the patient have been notified, and any facilities impacted were closed for cleaning and disinfecting according to CDC guidelines. These facilities will reopen when all protocols are completed.

VDOT says this is the first confirmed case involving a Lynchburg District VDOT employee.

