VDOT plans for possible flooding in Halifax County

VDOT is planning Thursday for potential flooding in Halifax County.

VDOT says flooding may occur as early as Friday morning, potentially closing Route 501/58 in South Boston and Route 58/360 at Leggett’s Bottom in Halifax County.

Detours will be set up should flooding take place.

The US 501/58 detour is:

From the east:

- From US 58,Philpott Road turn right onto Route 658, Turbeville Road

- Continue on Route 658, turns into Cluster Springs Road

- Turn left onto US 501, Huell Matthews Hwy

- Turn right onto Route 744, E Hyco Road

- Turn left onto Route 743, Ponderosa Road

- Turn right onto Route 742, Alphonse Dairy Road and

- Turn Right onto US 58, Bill Tuck Highway

From the west

- From US 58, turn right onto Route 743, Ponderosa Road

- Turn right onto Route 744, E Hyco Road

- Left onto US 501, Huell Matthews Highway

- Turn right onto Route 658, Cluster Springs Road

- Turn right onto Route 708, Cedar Grove Road and

- Turn left onto US 58, Philpott Road

The US 58/360 at Leggett’s Bottom detour is:

From the east:

- Turn right on Route 62 and continue to Route 57

- Turn left onto Route 119

- Turn right onto US 58/360

From the west:

- Turn left onto Route 119

- Turn right onto Route 57 and continue to Route 62

- Turn left onto Route 58/360

Updates can be found on the Lynchburg District’s Twitter page and on 511.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.