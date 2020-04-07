VDOT schedules ramp closure, slow rolls on I-81's 105 exit

VDOT is preparing drivers for a ramp closure and slow rolls during the week, as work on the New River Bridge project continues.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, the exit ramp on I-81 north at mile marker 105 to Route 232 will be closed during the day. VDOT says it should reopen at 7 p.m.

Intermittent slow roll operations will occur on Friday. These will take place on I-81 north from mile marker 98 to 105, and southbound from mile marker 109 through 101, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The northbound exit 105 on-ramp for access to I-81 will remain closed through the end of April.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.