VEA, school districts respond to Gov. Northam's order to close schools

Governor Northam made a major move Monday in the state's effort against the coronavirus with the announcement that all K-12 education facilities will close through the rest of their current school years.

In a response, Virginia Education Association President Jim Livingston made clear that the organization fully supported the Governor's announcement. He said in a Facebook Live Monday that he spoke with Northam both Sunday, and Monday morning.

Livingston asks Virginians to call their local field office or submit questions through the VEA website with any coronavirus concerns.

The website also has an area for frequently asked questions about the coronavirus outbreak.

Amherst County Public Schools response:

-Superintendent Dr. Robert Arnold released a statement: "The decision has been made to close schools in Virginia for the remainder of the school year. We will continue forward with our current distribution of meals to all students. We have structures in place to continue learning through Chromebooks, flash drives, and learning packets until April 13th.

Beyond April 13th we will use the same arrangements to begin working on new learning opportunities. As for questions regarding graduation, grades, credits, and testing requirements, we will get guidance from the Virginia Department of Education tomorrow and send that out as soon as we can. Please go to the Amherst County Public Schools website or social media pages to get additional details and updates. Thank you."

Danville Public Schools response:

Given Executive Order 53 by Governor Northam, all schools are closed for the remainder of the academic year, please be advised that I am working with community leaders, state officials, and staff to determine how this decision will impact Danville Public Schools, specifically with regard to the educational programs, closing out the current school year, and school operations.

It is important to remember that this decision is unprecedented and therefore the implications on day to day operations and decisions are not fully realized. For now, we will continue with immediate plans for meal delivery, and leveraging the talent of our staff to ensure and determine how to continue the delivery of instructional programs and other services.

School divisions will continue to rely on guidance from the Virginia Department of Education for specific guidance on issues related to closing out this school year, grading, and other educational outcomes. For now, the health and safety of our community is the highest priority, so saving lives is paramount. I will provide updates and guidance on an ongoing basis via robocalls, social media, and our website. Ultimately, I know we can and will figure this out as a community by relying on the best information available to guide our decisions and ensure our health and safety.

Salem City Schools response:

-Superintendent, Dr. Alan Seibert, released a statement Monday in response to the Governor's announcement: “We cannot choose our circumstances, but we can choose how we respond. The primary focus of our response is to provide hope, engagement, a sense of routine, a measure of normalcy, and most importantly connectedness for the students we serve.

In addition to meals and continuity of education, we were also planning and preparing for this possibility for over two weeks, so we are ready to respond with patience, flexibility, and a commitment to care for the students and families we serve as well as for one another.”

Tazewell County Public Schools' response:

-“Students are our top priority and we are going to do everything we can do to meet the needs of our students We will update everyone as soon as we have received guidance from the state level" -Statement from Dr. Christopher B. Stacy, Superintendent of Tazewell County Public Schools

-“We will work through this one step, one day, and one issue at a time. I feel confident in Dr. Stacy’s leadership" -Statement from School Board Chairman, David Woodard

