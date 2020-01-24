VInton Community says "see ya later" to beloved McDonald's employee of 43 years

Dan Williams has worked at the Vinton McDonald's on Hardy road for forty-three years. For that whole time, he has worked for Bob Lewis, the owner and operator of the Vinton McDonald's. Lewis said it wasn't always smooth sailing for Dan.

"One night when we still stored the frozen products in the outside locker, he was asked to take bring in cases of meat for the morning, and it was snowing, was snowing pretty hard and he said I'm not doing that this is ridiculous they can do it in the morning," Lewis said as he was telling the story of how Dan got fired.

Dan came back after school the next day and asked for his job back, and Mr. Lewis gave him a second chance. Lewis said it was the best decision he's ever made because Dan became a wonderful manager.

Mr. Lewis and Dan call their relationship like "father and son".

"People think I work for McDonald's, but it's like a mom and pop shop, I call them Mr. and Mrs. Lewis, and I feel like I've always worked for them", said Dan.

The Vinton McDonald's holds a special place in Dan's heart, for many reasons.

"I met this young lady while I worked here and she worked the counter and well, I married her, and I've been married to her for thirty-nine years", said Dan.

Dan said he credits one piece of advice he was given to him being a good manager.

"When you hire these employees, hire them like you're hiring them to babysit your kids, those are the kind of people you want working for you", Dan went on to say.

He and his wife Debbie are retiring to Daytona Beach, Florida and plan to spend more time with their children and grandchildren.

