VMI basketball team collects books

At VMI, the basketball team is doing more than making buckets on the court

Cameron Hall is the place where you'll usually find the Keydets practicing or playing, but for three games this year they're also collecting books.

Ticket buyers who bring a book get a discount on their admission at select home games this month.

"When you bring a new or used book, you get half off your general admission ticket to the game," said Jamie Severns, Associate Athletic Director for External Relations. "So we have two more left, February 5 and February 26. They're both Wednesdays and both games start at 7 pm."

Children's books will stay in the area, going to Rockbridge area Relief Association, while the more adult titles are being packaged up by the team to send to troops overseas and veterans at home.

