VMI contributes N-95 masks for local use

In Lexington, like many other college students, the Virginia Military Institute's cadets are all at home.

While the barracks are empty, that means a lot of supplies don't need to be present, including over one-thousand N-95 masks the college had bought as part of a pandemic plan in 2006.

They sent the masks over to Rockbridge's emergency services committee, which has now distributed them to several institutions in the area that were running short.,

