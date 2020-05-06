VMI library project worker tests positive for COVID-19

One employee of a subcontractor on the Preston Library construction project at the Virginia Military Institute has tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to the project contractor, WM Jordan, who confirmed the information to VMI.

VMI said this is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 of someone who is on post regularly. The employee who tested positive was last on post April 23 and, before that, was working in an area of the library that has been inaccessible to the public and VMI employees since early February.

VMI says people who have worked in close proximity to the person who tested positive have been notified.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.