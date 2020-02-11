VSP investigating fatal plane crash in Warren Co.

Virginia State Police are investigating a small plane crash that took the life of a Berryville man.

Police responded to the crash along Stokes Airport Road in Warren County around 1:37 p.m. Sunday, February 9.

Investigators believe a glider aircraft was attempting to land or take off, and collided with several trees.

The pilot, 65-year-old Peter C. Maynard, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and the FAA and NTSB have been notified.

02/10/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs responded to a report of a plane crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Feb. 9, 2020 at 1:37 p.m. on the 400 block of Stokes Airport Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a glider aircraft was attempting to land or take off, and collided with several trees.

The pilot, Peter C. Maynard, 65, of Berryville, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

