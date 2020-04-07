VT Moss Arts Center will have virtual shows

If you miss the fine arts, don't worry.

The Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech misses you too!

That's why the center is pulling footage from the archives and showing a "new" performance each week.

The Moss Vault performances are scheduled for the next few months.

Next week you can see the 2016 performance from "Vocalosity."

It features 14 cast singers including two from the cast of Pitch Perfect 2.

"We're offering each performance for a limited time, and that was just for a bunch of logistical reasons and just to keep something fresh,something new and different. So Mondays and Tuesdays, you'll see something new from the Moss Vault online," said Ruth Waalkes, the executive director of the Moss Arts Center.

You can find the performances for free, here.

