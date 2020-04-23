VT President Tim Sands predicts students will return to Blacksburg in the fall

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands is praising his students and the entire Blacksburg community for their physical distancing efforts throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

“The physical distancing, if you will, that we’re doing, I think is making a huge difference for Virginia, so thank you,” said Sands.

In part thanks to that ongoing physical distancing effort, Sands believes his campus will have some sort of in-person classes this fall.

He made that prediction during a virtual town hall meeting with other university leaders Thursday.

“Everybody’s wondering, ‘well, what’s fall going to look like?’ My prediction is that we’ll be in-person to some degree, hopefully to a great degree.”

Sands says Virginia Tech is weighing a hybrid class model consisting of in-person and online meetings.

He hopes to be able to tailor different learning plans for students’ individual needs.

“We’ll be taking a case-by-case approach to this to make sure that everyone’s as safe and protected as possible, but individual needs are taken care of.”

Right now, universities across the commonwealth are preparing for all sorts of scenarios come fall.

“Everybody’s doing the scenario-planning, they’re stress-testing their plans, they’re looking for what options might work under these conditions or those conditions.”

Sands says whatever Tech’s final decision may be will be based on the recommendations of world health leaders.

He hopes to make an official announcement about fall classes in early June.

