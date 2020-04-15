VT, Radford receive a combined $15M in federal tuition grants

Through the CARES Act, the federal government has approved $312.9 million in funding to help more than 100 Virginia colleges and universities – both public and private -- during the coronavirus pandemic.

Half of that money – $156 million -- is set to be rolled out in the form of emergency financial aid grants.

“Higher education is of critical importance and continuing to support people as they pursue educational dreams, which are tied to career aspirations, has to be maintained and it’s great to know that there are ways in place already to support that and to fund that forward so that folks don’t have to give up on dreams in the wake of unprecedented times,” said Radford University Spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs.

Virginia Tech will receive $9.7 million to help students in need pay their tuition. Radford will take in $4.5 million.

“This is in addition to the traditional support that the university has provided, so this is above and beyond scholarship support and financial aid support,” said Scaggs.

While many students are currently unable to work at their on-campus jobs, Virginia Tech and Radford are both doing all they can to help those students who rely on those positions to pay for tuition.

“That is a loss of income that, for many students, matters significantly toward paying their tuition, so that’s sort of one group of students we’re going to be looking at," said Virginia Tech Spokesman Mark Owczarski. "We’re also looking at students who have just high financial need.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.