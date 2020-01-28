VT Thift opens brick and mortar

There's a new store opening in downtown Blacksburg Friday: VT Thrift.

It's a true thrift store with everything from vintage clothes to housewares. For the last three years, the store has run through Instagram. Over the last year, the co-owners have been looking for a storefront in downtown.

The store is located at 116 North Main Street in Blacksburg. An official grand opening will take place at 11 AM on Friday the 31st. Over 200 people have already RSVP'd for the event on Facebook.

