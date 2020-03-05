VT Women’s basketball eliminated from ACC Tournament

Ivana Raca had 16 points and six rebounds, Gina Conti scored four of her 11 points in the final minute and Wake Forest beat Virginia Tech 58-55 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Wake Forest has won two ACC tournament games for just the third time in program history.

The No. 13 seed will face 22nd-ranked Florida State on Friday after dropping both regular-season matchups with the No. 4 seed Seminoles.

Elizabeth Kitley led Virginia Tech with 15 points. The No. 5 seed Hokies became the fourth straight higher seed to lose in the tournament.

