VT professor weighs in on controversial PSA to air during Super Bowl

The NFL is planning to air a public service announcement to draw attention to social issues of police and race this Super Bowl Sunday.

It focuses on the story of Botham Jean, an unarmed black man who was shot by a Dallas police officer while he was watching TV in his apartment.

Dr. Nneka Logan, an associate professor of communication, race and diversity, said it’s unusual for corporations to take a stance on a social justice issue of this magnitude, which makes this PSA so controversial this weekend.

“People are still trying to figure out the appropriate relationship between business and society, and some people think the business should be business and other people want businesses to get involved in these kinds of social justice issues, and when they do get involved in these issues it makes it especially controversial,” Logan said.

This will be the first in a series of PSAs from the league. Former NFL player Anquan Boldin hopes to inspire change with this PSA. He helped co-found ‘The Players Coalition’ that has been bringing attention to these social issues since 2017 after he lost his cousin in 2015 when the cousin was shot by a police officer.

Logan said it’s too early to tell if the NFL is listening to more diverse groups of people. She said we will soon be able to tell if a partnership with rapper Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company manifests.

“I do think it’s important to pay attention to this moment because certainly a partnership has not been made before and it does suggest that the NFL is at least willing to listen,” Logan said. “Now, if they go beyond listening and take it into more of an action phase and achieving social change then people will judge it as more than a publicity stunt.”

We asked Logan if the NFL should be giving a voice on this topic and she said that’s what makes it so controversial.

“Many people would say no, they should just stick to football and get that right and let the Super Bowl be a moment of entertainment and fun family-friendly excitement, there’s certainly that perspective,” she said. “Other people suggest that while we do have these challenges in society, and we do need to do something about them, and certainly an organization like the NFL is in a very powerful position to do something about it and amplify the voices of the victims and shed light on the larger social issue and bring some change.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.