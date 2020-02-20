VTC researchers launch new study into alcohol abuse

Two Virginia Tech Carillion and Fralin Biomedical researchers are launching new efforts to help people with substance abuse.

Warren Bickel and Stephen LaConte received $3.45 Million dollars in grant funding from the National Institutes of Health to research how alcohol abusers think about their lives.

The researchers say short-term testing shows people who abuse alcohol get stuck in the present and do not think about the future.

“Do you see the future? Do you think about the future? Or are you trapped in a moment? Are you stuck in a moment? People who are drug dependent, people who are alcohol-use dependent are stuck in a moment,” said VTC Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Professor Warren Bickel.

To test their hypothesis, the research team will begin conducting tests on volunteers under safe conditions within the next month.

They hope their findings will ultimately produce new ways to treat substance abuse.

