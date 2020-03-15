Va. Dept. of Emergency Management employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

VDEM leadership states that they have made appropriate notifications to others who may have also been exposed, and is currently working closely with the Virginia Department of Health.

The VDEM also states that they have ensured that all employees are aware of the necessary precautions and preventative measures, as well as the steps necessary in the event of possible exposure.

