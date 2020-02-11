Va. lawmakers to vote on major renewable energy bills

The Virginia House and Senate are prepared to vote on sweeping energy legislation that would overhaul how Virginia's utilities generate electricity, paving the way for a major expansion of solar, wind and battery storage.

Supporters say the Clean Economy Act would take the state from the back of the pack to a national leader in green energy. But critics are warning that the legislation strips state regulators of some oversight and leaves ratepayers on the hook for unnecessary costs.

The bill was drafted privately by a group of industry stakeholders and environmental groups and has gone through numerous changes.