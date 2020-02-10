Valentines Day at Natural Bridge State Park

If you're making plans for Valentine's Day, or even just a weekend outing, Natural Bridge State Park is an option.

They're keeping the park open late on Valentine's Day Friday and lighting up the bridge specially for visitors.

There will be guides, stories, snacks, and even horse-drawn carriage rides under the bridge for the little romantic touch.

They recommend reservations for those. It runs from 5 to 8 pm Friday, and there is a charge for admittance and the carriage rides.

