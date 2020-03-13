Valley Metro disinfecting buses daily amidst coronavirus outbreak

Employees of Roanoke's Public Transportation services have been monitoring the coronavirus spread and have taken precautions.

Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price says they have provided gloves and hand sanitizer to all employees. And in addition to standard housekeeping practices, staffers are periodically disinfecting the passenger waiting area and restrooms in the Campbell Court transfer center. They are also disinfecting buses at the end of each service day.

Valley Metro has not changed any routes but will do so if needed.

"We want the passengers to feel like they have a safe environment, clean it as best as we can, and we try to stay on top of that. So it's important that passengers feel comfortable using public transportation," Price said.

For more updates, you can visit the Valley Metro website or the app: VMGO.

